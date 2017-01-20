Theater director reaches for paintbrush

WESTHOFF

Contestant branches into different medium for art contest

An area resident who is heavily involved in the local arts scene tried his hand at an art medium that is a little out of his comfort zone — a painting — for the second annual Not So Bad Art By Good People project hosted by the Logan County Art League.

Chris Westhoff, who is the managing director of both the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine and Mad River Theater Works in Zanesfield, is one of 13 celebrity artists participating in the contest. Entries created by each volunteer artist are currently on display at the Gallery at the Holland through Feb. 3, and the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite pieces at the 127 E. Columbus Ave. space.

Chris Westhoff, managing director of both the Holland Theatre and Mad River Theater Works, and LoCo Arts director, created a layered painting for the second annual Not So Bad Art By Good People contest hosted by the Logan County Art League. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

In addition to his work in theatrical arts, Mr. Westhoff serves as the director of the youth arts organization LoCo Art. Through that role, he offers encouragement to area children and teens to pursue a variety of art forms.

He also followed some of his own advice when creating a painting for the contest.

“I’m not a painter,” he explained in an e-mail. “I’ve studied art some and have looked at a lot of it. A day at a museum is one of my favorite days for sure.

“I took a couple drawing and painting classes in school, but it didn’t take much. I guess the parallel or lesson for me from other art forms that I do practice is that I know you can’t be afraid when you try and make art — fear just gets in the way.”

