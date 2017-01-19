Entrepreneur shares passion for startups

A little inspiration from here and a dollop of cash from a group of corporate sponsors backed by passionate supporters are the foundation for developing a signature event for Logan County, about 80 attendees to this year’s Logan County Visitors Bureau annual breakfast and think tank session learned Wednesday.

Attendees at this year’s Logan County Visitors Bureau annual breakfast at Markin Family Farms participate in brainstorming exercises to write down ideas for community events. (PHOTO | SUBMITTED)

Keynote speaker Rob Nicholson, who recently opened the Marketplace Cafe, 130 S. Main St., Bellefontaine, led the group through an exercise to develop a concert series as the hypothetical goal.

With volunteers, he found the idea; the money to develop and market it; a place to host the events; individuals willing to identify and book groups; and government backing for the events.

All of the elements to start up a new venture are available locally, he pointed, adding it takes enthusiasm and determination to see a project flourish.

It may take several years for a signature event to take hold, he said.

“Too often we think we have to create the perfect version right away,” Mr. Nicholson said. “We forget that in the beginning things were much dirtier and uglier than we remember.

“There’s going to be critics in the beginning, but don’t let that criticism kill your passion.”

