CORE considers amnesty, needle exchange programs for addicts

The local coalition aiming at eradicating opiate abuse discussed the possibility of starting a police amnesty program for drug addicts who want help and a needle exchange program to potentially reduce the overall costs of treating addiction.

Tammy Nicholl, co-chair of the Community Coalition for Opiate Relief Efforts, said at the coalition’s quarterly meeting on Wednesday that she and members of the local law enforcement community have been discussing how to begin offering a police assisted addiction recovery initiative.

The program would allow active drug users to turn themselves in at the police station or another designated safe place without fear of being arrested. Instead, they would turn over any drugs and paraphernalia they possess and be referred to treatment services.

Problems arise, however, when individuals may have outstanding warrants for their arrest or other legal issues.

“If we say you can come with no risk of arrest, we have to mean that,” Ms. Nicholl said. “It would only take once to back off that and arrest one person and people would be afraid to come.

While some minor offenses could be overlooked, it is not intended as a way for individuals to skirt punishment on serious offenses, she said.

“We want to have a place and way they can find treatment, but it’s not a get-out-of-jail-free card either,” Ms. Nicholl said.

Sgt. Matthew Himes, of the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said he thinks the idea would be a positive step in dealing with the drug addiction problem.

“For years we’ve been arresting drug users or abusers and even if you lock them up, as soon as they get out they’re back out there,” he said. “Even in the prison system drugs are available.

“I think it’s a great approach. The people that have felony warrants probably aren’t going to be the ones to turn themselves in. For someone to come into a police department or patrol post, they have to be ready to quit.”

About 12 to 15 cities throughout Ohio are already offering such amnesty programs, along with numerous other cities across the nation, Ms. Nicholl said. It would likely start as scheduled blocks of times users could go to a specific location and a variety of service providers would be available.

