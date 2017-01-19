Lotts repeats as spelling bee champ

A return champion emerged Wednesday from the Indian Lake Middle School library to take the top finish at the 2017 Logan County Spelling Bee hosted by the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center.

Bellefontaine seventh-grader Grant Lotts outlasted his competition over 12-plus rounds to repeat as the best countywide speller in grades five through eight.

Sam Fleming, an eighth-grade student from Riverside schools placed second in the event, which featured the top spellers from Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Riverside and Indian Lake local schools.

Grant’s championship word, “interminableness” may also be applied to his reign a spelling bee finalist, which may seem unending as it stretches now to three years.

In addition to also winning the event last year as a sixth-grader, Grant placed second in the competition in 2015 as a fifth-grader.

“It feels great to win again,” Grant said between accepting congratulations from family and passersby. “It takes a lot of hard work to win. And a lot of studying. Mom studied with me every night, and we did a lot of rows every night. If I missed a word, we had to start over and do the whole row again.”

