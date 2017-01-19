ILES honors Laker Zone winners

Dozens of Indian Lake Elementary School students are sporting new red T-shirts after the recent Laker Zone Awards ceremony for the second nine weeks.

Indian Lake Elementary School first-grader Neva Hines jumps in excitement as ILES Co-Principal Molly Hall announces the student won a bike for perfect attendance in the second quarter during the recent Laker Zone Awards ceremony. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

This long-time program at ILES has been successful in helping students maintain good behavior at school. Every nine weeks, a Laker Zone winner is selected from each teacher’s class. Good behavior in special classes and on the bus also are rewarded.

More than 100 students also were in the drawing to win bicycles for achieving perfect attendance in the second nine weeks. Second-grader Mason Champ and first-grader Neva Hines were the lucky winners.

