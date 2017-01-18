Board ballyhooed, buses bought

It was Taco Tuesday followed by a splash of Spectaculars songs at an Indian Lake Board of Education meeting that included little more public action than a decision to allow the purchase of three new buses.

Members of the fifth- and sixth-grade singing group, the Indian Lake Spectaculars, perform at Tuesday evening’s Indian Lake Board of Education meeting as part of the School Board Recognition Month activities. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

The five-member school board was pampered at the meeting in recognition of School Board Recognition Month, which is observed in January. As a token of appreciation, the high school FCCLA class prepared a Mexican meal for the board, and the fifth- and sixth-grade musical group, the Indian Lake Spectaculars, performed a rock and roll medley followed by the “hand jive” song and dance.

Superintendent Pat O’Donnell then presented each board member with a certificate of appreciation for their work throughout the year.

In regular action, the board authorized the administration to move forward with the purchase of three new buses: two conventional 78-passenger buses at a cost of $86,267 each and one handicap accessible conventional bus at a cost of $98,260.

Mr. O’Donnell said the district typically tries to purchase one to two buses per year, but lower-than-expected costs this year — along with savings realized in last year’s budget — will allow the district to get back on track after not purchasing any buses a few years back.

“The price of buses has actually come down this year,” he said. “We also underspent the budget by almost a million dollars last year. Looking at the condition of a few of our buses, we thought this would be the best year to do it.”

