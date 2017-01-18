Administrators propose maintaining extended school day calendar

West Liberty-Salem Local Schools may well end up maintaining an extended academic calendar long after ongoing construction necessitates prolonging the school day.

Superintendent Kraig Hissong presented a draft calendar for the 2017-18 school year Tuesday in a regular school board meeting that maintains a 30-minute extended school day implemented by the district as it worked around renovation and rehabilitation of the school’s K-12 facility.

“We’re looking at a break between Memorial Day and Labor Day,” Mr. Hissong said.

For each of the last two years, the district has opted to extend the regular school day by 30 minutes in order to make up for a late beginning of the school year because of construction.

“This schedule would give us more educational hours in fewer days,” the superintendent said.

