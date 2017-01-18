Suspect sought in strong-arm robbery at city retailer

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department are searching for a white male suspect who was involved in a strong-arm robbery Tuesday evening at the Dollar General, 338 E. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine.

Officers were dispatched to the store about 8:10 p.m. in reference to a the robbery, and met with a store cashier, who was visibly shaking and crying.

She reported that the suspect stole cash from her register while he was making a purchase.

The cashier said the man had selected a piece of candy from a rack near the register and proceeded to the register to check out. She said she had difficulty scanning the candy, so the suspect and another store employee selected a different piece of candy to scan.

The suspect reportedly gave her 50 cents, and when the register opened, he allegedly lunged across the counter and grabbed for cash in the drawer. The cashier attempted to close the drawer and the man forced it back open, quickly grabbing for $10 and $20 dollar bills, officers report.

He then fled the store, running westbound, and the cashier called 911.

Officers report the suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, a red and black hat and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 599-1010.