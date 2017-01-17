Painting captures memories of Sleeping Bear Dunes

Public invited to cast votes in second annual Art League contest

Ross, Mary Rutan Hospital vice president of operations, paints a scenic vista of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park in Michigan (HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO) for his entry in the Logan County Art League’s second annual Not So Bad Art By Good People contest.

The chance to glean some advice from his former first-grade teacher and also to bring to life one of his favorite vacation spots made the Not So Bad Art By Good People project a memorable endeavor for Huntsville area resident Chad Ross.

Mr. Ross is one of 13 celebrity artists who are participating in the Logan County Art League’s second annual contest, where entries are currently on display for public voting at the Gallery At the Holland, 127 E. Columbus Ave., until a planned Feb. 3 auction of the pieces.

The Mary Rutan Hospital vice president of operations said he enjoys being a patron of the arts and attended last year’s Not So Bad Art By Good People art auction with his family. They purchased paintings created by recently retired Logan County Sheriff Andrew J. Smith and Thomas & Marker Construction President Randy Marker.

When Mr. Ross was asked by Art League members to join the new group of contestants for the 2017 project, he decided to jump onboard with the challenge.

“I don’t have a lot of artistic talent myself, but have always enjoyed and appreciated the arts, so I thought, ‘Why not give it a try?’

