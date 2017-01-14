School, church rally behind couple to raise adoption funds

A baby girl, still in utero but who is expected to make her debut in several weeks at a Cleveland area hospital, is on the hearts and minds of a local couple, along with their colleagues, students and church family at Calvary Christian School and Calvary Baptist Church, who have rallied behind them in a number of different ways.

CCS teachers Ryan and Cari Hyde said they can’t wait to become parents when they adopt their infant daughter, sometime around her due date of Feb. 10. Their pupils have been equally enthusiastic about the new arrival.

Calvary Christian School teachers Cari and Ryan Hyde display Thursday just a few of the baby bottles filled with donations from students in grades pre-K through 12 to assist the couple with their adoption of a newborn baby girl, whose due date is Feb. 10. They estimate the adoption costs and fees will total approximately $30,000. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

“The kids are always asking me if we have our baby yet, and they are so excited about it,” said Mrs. Hyde, a K-5 teacher who has worked at the school full-time for four years, and previously worked there several years part-time.

“They are going to want to see all the pictures of her when we bring her home.”

Adoption has been on the couple’s radar for years and is something they discussed even prior to getting married 7 1/2 years ago, they said. Mrs. Hyde endured treatment for leukemia at age 19 and received a bone marrow transplant at that time, which can cause issues with fertility.

But it wasn’t just these medical issues that led the couple to their decision to adopt.

“Adoption has always been close to our hearts, even when we were young,” Mrs. Hyde said. She and her husband grew up together in the Elyria area, were high school sweethearts and both attended Cedarville University.

