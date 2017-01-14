RAISING ARMS, AWARENESS FOR AFRICA

Members of the 46th African Youth Children's Choir perform Friday at the South Union Mennonite Church as part of a fundraising tour for vulnerable African youth. The choir consists of children aged 7 to 10. Many of the children have experienced first-hand tragedy including famine and disease. The primary goal of the Choir is to raise awareness of the need of destitute and orphaned children in Africa and to raise funds for continued development and support of the African Children’s Choir Programs, according to its website. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)