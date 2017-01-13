Lifeguard combines love of water, ancient wind instrument for morning swimmers

ABOVE: Jason “Jelly” Kimmel, a lifeguard at the Hilliker YMCA, plays the ocarina (see photo in print edition) — a wind instrument that dates back to antiquity instrument that has from four to 27 holes and is traditionally made from clay or ceramic, but can be made from other material such as wood, bone or modern plastics — for early morning swimmers in the natatorium on Thursday morning. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

The brisk notes of a medieval musical medley waft through the natatorium at the Hilliker YMCA as early morning swimmers quietly glide through the water.

The source of the pleasant potpourri of sound is lifeguard Jason “Jelly” Kimmel, who sits on his perch whistling through an ancient wind instrument called an ocarina.

“It takes the monotony out of lifeguarding from 5 to 9 a.m. and the swimmers seem to like it,” he said of his music.

The 28-year-old lifeguard, who also works as a conference director at YMCA of Central Ohio’s Camp Willson, said he began playing the little-known instrument after working several years at the Ohio Renaissance Festival.

“The first year, I was a knight on a live action chess board and the second year I was selling ocarinas,” Mr. Kimmel said of his experience learning the instrument.

