Sports-themed piece hits home with woodworker

Public invited to cast votes in 2nd annual Not So Bad Art By Good People contest

Logan County Family Court Judge Dan Bratka stands in his woodworking shop at his residence with his block “O” OSU wood inlay project for the Logan County Art League’s second annual Not So Bad Art For Good People contest, which kicked off voting this week at the Gallery at the Holland, 127 E. Columbus Ave. (PHOTO | BRATKA FAMILY)

Logan County Family Court Judge Dan Bratka combined his longtime passions for woodworking and the Ohio State Buckeyes for his entry in the Logan County Art League’s second annual Not So Bad Art By Good People contest, which has kicked off public voting this week for celebrity artist entries prior to a Feb. 3 auction.

The West Liberty resident’s block “O” wooden piece representing OSU is bordered in walnut, and also features oak in the banding and cherry wood in the main part of the letter “O,” he noted.

Working from his home woodworking shop on his piece, Judge Bratka said he tried his hand at something a little different compared to other projects he’s completed.

“It was very different; I have had this project in the back of my mind for quite some time, and this was the perfect time to try it,” he said in an e-mail. “In the past, I’ve done everything but chairs. I have made a dining room table, furniture etc.

