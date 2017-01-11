Further expansion of economic zone on the near horizon

Cause of 911 failure remains a mystery

Bellefontaine Police Chief Brandon Standley still does not know why the 911 system serving his department, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office went down Monday.

But he intends to keep pushing CenturyLink for answers as the failure occurred with its part of the system.

“It failed to do what it was supposed to do and what we are paying for,” he told the Bellefontaine City Council’s Finance Committee on Tuesday. “But I still don’t have an answer as to why it failed.

“About 3 p.m. Monday, CenturyLink’s tech guy walks into the office and says, ‘I got it fixed,’ and that was it.”

He is unhappy with the phone provider’s lack of notification.

“We had to tell them it was down,” he said, “and then they said they couldn’t find any record of us as a customer.”

“Ideally, they should have been calling you,” Finance Chair Deb Baker said.

“Exactly,” Chief Standley said.

As of Tuesday night, the system was back up and running. But a feature that automatically creates a computer record and call sheet was not working, he said.

“There have been a series of emails from us and the sheriff’s office to CenturyLink letting them know they really blew this from a contract standpoint,” the chief reported.

Despite the failure, anyone calling in would not have realized it as the calls were routed through Union County’s system and transferred to the local dispatch centers.