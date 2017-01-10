Police chief: Time for Adriel to pay for full-time officer

West Liberty Village Council in a regular meeting on Monday put Adriel School administrators on public notice that increasingly unruly behavior and a growing number of violent incidents among youths housed at the juvenile facility is a strain on public resources.

Police Chief Shane Oelker told council Monday that he plans to speak with Adriel President and CEO Todd Hanes today and insist that the facility pay for an onduty, uniformed officer to be on-site eight hours per day to help diffuse any fracas that breaks out between any of the 39 or so juvenile offenders housed at the facility at any given time.

“Now, I expect him to say ‘no,’ but these continued incidents up there are a drain on our resources, not just the department’s resources, but the county resources as well,” the police chief told council.

Chief Oelker reported to council Monday that his department has responded to 11 calls for service at Adriel so far in 2017.

Most notably, West Liberty police along with deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office charged eight juveniles with criminal mischief and persistent disorderly conduct Jan. 4 following a large fight involving about 10 youths and staff members that caused extensive damage to property at the facility.

Read complete story Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!