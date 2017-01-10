High school cafeteria to get fresh look

When Bellefontaine High School students return from spring break, they can look forward to finishing out the school year in a fresh new dining atmosphere.

The high school cafeteria will get a facelift that will make it more of an inviting environment for students, similar to trends in college dining facilities, school district administrators said at the regular board of education meeting Monday evening.

“It’s casual seating with high stools and some soft seating, more of the college style cafeteria feel,” Roger Ely, executive director of administrative services and transportation, said after the board meeting.

The board approved a $41,640 bid from Continental Office, which was the lowest of four bids submitted for the project.

The project replaces about half of the existing seating with the newer furniture, Mr. Ely said.

The money comes from the high school food service fund, Superintendent Brad Hall said, and not the district’s general fund.

Read complete BOE NEWS Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!