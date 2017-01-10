Wickline, Albright to lead Indian Lake BOE

The Indian Lake Board of Education elected a new president and vice president during its annual organizational meeting Monday night.

Gabe Wickline was unanimously voted president, while Mark Albright was chosen to serve as vice president. Mr. Albright had been president for the past three years, but decided to take a step back, nominating Mr. Wickline for the post. The local attorney is a 1997 Indian Lake High School graduate in his second year on the board.

