New president, interim treasurer appointed

Riverside Local Schools’ board in a reorganizational and subsequent regular meeting Monday appointed a new president and approved an interim treasurer to ease that administrative transition.

Keith Doseck was approved by school board members as an interim treasurer on a part-time, limited basis. His primary function will be to assist training new full-time treasurer Ronnie Fitchpatrick II, who was hired Dec. 22 at a special meeting, as previously reported in the Examiner.

Mr. Fitchpatrick hasn’t yet officially accrued the number of legally required hands-on training hours to complete his license, Superintendent Scott Mann said. Bringing Mr. Doseck in on a parttime basis will help acclimate the new full-time treasurer to his new position, and will also qualify toward Mr. Fitchpatrick’s required training.

Mr. Doseck is the current full-time treasurer of Fairlawn Local Schools. He will be paid $50 per hour by Riverside.

