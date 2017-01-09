Local speakers share preparation for life in the workforce at conference

Representatives of the Logan County Board of DD are helping their counterparts across the state prepare young men and women with developmental disabilities for life in the workforce.

Kylee Ransbottom, left, and Ashley Logan were presenters at the recent employment Navigation Now Conference in Lucas County. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY DD)

Ashley Logan, Logan County Board of DD designated employment navigator, and Kylee Ransbottom, Bridges to Transition specialist, were presenters at the recent Employment Navigation Now Conference in Lucas County attended by representatives from 24 northwest Ohio counties.

“This is something Logan County has been doing for years. We started working with transition youth, preparing them for employment, not necessarily in the workshop,” Ms. Logan said.

The pair explained that Logan County utilizes a multi-agency planning program, or MAP Initiative, to bring together the individual, parents, educators, health care providers, potential employers and more well before graduation to help plan for the individual’s future. The MAP Initiative is part of the statewide Employment First program.

