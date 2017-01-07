YMCAs join forces to ‘strengthen community’

The Hilliker YMCA is now a branch of the YMCA of Central Ohio after the two organizations completed a formal agreement to join together.

They entered into a management agreement of the 300 Sloan Blvd. facility in December 2015 and since have explored how a coordinated collective effort could impact their efforts to strengthen the community. During that time, summer camp, child care and family programming have realized growth, officials report.

“The board of the Hilliker YMCA has been pleased with the support received from the YMCA of Central Ohio over the past year, “ said Bill Boy, chairman of the Hilliker Y board. “We are able to focus on the most important work of a local board, connecting the community and ensuring that the Y programs are contributing to making Bellefontaine and Logan County the kind of community our children will want to live in and raise their own families.”

