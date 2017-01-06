School dedicates space to create

The Indian Lake Middle School Media Center is undergoing a transformation to bring education off the page and into the hands of students.

Indian Lake Middle School sixth-graders, clockwise from the bottom left, Nathan Adkins Luther, Jonathan Henry, Carson Kobes and Isaac Morrison are the first to use the Keva Planks at the new ILMS Media Center makerspace. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

Funded by a $1,000 grant from the Logan County Education Foundation, ILMS Media Center Specialist Jenna Finfrock is working to create what’s called a “makerspace.” She learned about the concept at a recent conference. They are also known as “hackerspaces” and “fablabs.”

A makerspace is a physical location where people gather to share resources and knowledge, work on projects, network and build.

“The ILMS Media Center will remain as a traditional library, but this will add to it,” said Ms. Finfrock. “We hope to foster a culture of creativity, exploration and discovery. ”

Read complete story Friday's Examiner.

