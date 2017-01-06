Red Cross sets blood donation sites
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation appointment Local donations may be made as follows:
• Union Station — 613 Hamilton St., Bellefontaine, noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 12.
• First United Methodist Church — 201 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 16.
• Benjamin Logan High School — 6609 E. State Route 47, Bellefontaine, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 21.
Call (800) RED CROSS (800) 733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
Read complete LOCAL NOTES Friday's Examiner.
CLICK HERE to subscribe today!
WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!