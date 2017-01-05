MRH Health Center project under way

Frigid temperatures backed by piercing winds did not discourage dozens of community leaders who gathered Wednesday for the ceremonial start of Mary Rutan Hospital’s $29 million Health Center project.

Community leaders gathered Wednesday morning for a ceremonial groundbreaking for Mary Rutan Hospital’s $29 million Health Center project in the 1100 block of north Main Street. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Excavating work has begun at the 11.5-acre former motel site in the 1100 block of north Main Street just off the interchange for U.S. routes 68 and 33.

Construction of the 75,000-square-foot facility is expected to be complete in early 2018.

“We are pleased to break ground on this facility that will offer the first urgent care in Logan County and provide more than three times the space allocation for corporate health services, therapy services and sports medicine; offering more convenient access to

advanced health care services for our region,” MRH’s President and CEO Mandy Goble said.

“Mary Rutan Hospital has long served the health care needs of Logan and surrounding counties, and we are committed to continuing that tradition of excellence with an expanded physical presence in the community.”

Read complete story Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!