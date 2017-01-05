ABOVE: Dozens of walkers turned out Wednesday evening for the first session of the two-month winter walking program coordinated by the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District and Mary Rutan Hospital at the Bellefontaine Elementary School. The school will be open to walkers from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through March 2 with the exception of Jan. 16, and 23 and Feb. 20 and 27 or any other days Bellefontaine Schools cancel for inclement weather. Prizes will be awarded for participation at the end of the final session. For more information on the walking program, call (937) 592-3475 or visit the parks district’s Facebook page.

HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Dr. Robert Anderson, front, orthopedic surgeon at Mary Rutan Hospital, leads walkers in stretching and light strength building exercises prior to the first walking session Wednesday at the Bellefontaine elemenetary School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)