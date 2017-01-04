Youth club wants to help get disabilities-friendly playground

Members of a youth club pitched a proposal to the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District board on Tuesday to get a playground that is fully accessible to children with disabilities in a city park.

Two members of the Dare to Be Aware Club at Bellefontaine Intermediate School pitch the idea of handicap accessible playgrounds during the Tuesday evening meeting of the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

The Dare to Be Aware Club, a group of 18 typical and special needs students at the Bellefontaine Intermediate School, is focused on raising awareness and fostering inclusion of students with learning disabilities, such as autism, cognitive delays or dyslexia, six of the youths and their advisers told the board.

They then went on to say that no park in Logan County currently has a “playground that is welcoming to all of the different abilities like our school friends.”

Accessible playground equipment, however, can be costly, adviser Tracy Greg said, with most pieces ranging in the tens of thousands of dollars.

