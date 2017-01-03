Logan County’s first baby of 2017 gets family name

The first baby born in Logan County in 2017 entered the world at 12:46 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, happy and healthy at Mary Rutan Hospital.

Caitlin Pepper and Mason Harbour of DeGraff hold their daughter, McKinzy Lee, the first baby born in 2017 at Mary Rutan Hospital this morning. The baby was born at 12:46 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Caitlin Pepper, 19, gave birth to her first child — a girl — and named her McKinzy Lee after a name chosen both from a list of popular names and a name that runs in father Mason Harbour’s family.

“I saw a different spelling of the name and kind of decided to change it up,” the mother said of her choice of the name McKinzy.

But Lee is a name shared by Mr. Harbour’s grandfather and a common middle name of other Harbour relatives.

