YEAR END: City spent big money on paving

Bellefontaine’s leaders made sure they paved as many streets as possible in 2016 with the largest ever annual effort.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today through the end of the year we will look back and highlight what we consider to be some of the top news stories of 2016 in Logan County.

More than $1 million was spent on 50 sections of city streets.

Using $791,000 from the Ohio Public Works Commission, capital improvement money and the city’s share of Logan County permissive 1⁄2-percent sale tax for roads, bridges and economic development, Bellefontaine far exceeded it typical $200,000 annual program.

A failing water main also was the target of a $600,000 replacement project along Main Street from near Lake Avenue to Water Avenue.

The project will be completed in early 2017.

