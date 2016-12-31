Law enforcement leadership smoothly changes hands

8-year sheriff retires, Dodds steps into new role

Incoming Sheriff Randy Dodds, left, shares an story in his office last week with retiring Sheriff Andrew J. Smith, center, and Jail Administrator Lt. Greg Fitzpatrick. Sheriff Smith and Lt. Fitzpatrick each were hired at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office in 1990, and the new sheriff was hired the following year. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

In a line of work where an unexpected tragedy can occur without regard to the time of day or even on a holiday, and duty calls, it is most fortunate to have a group of colleagues who are like a second family.

Retiring Logan County Sheriff Andrew J. Smith has found this to be true in his day-to-day interactions with his peers and during intense scenarios.

This was the case last month when he received a call about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day about a homicide in rural Zanesfield. He and other sheriff’s office personnel responded to a Township Road 127 residence to process the scene where Jeffrey Brentlinger was found dead at his home.

While he missed out on a traditional Thanksgiving feast with his family that day, the sheriff said he found himself reflecting on a particularly meaningful meal partaken with fellow employees that night.

“Sharing turkey while sitting elbow-to-elbow with some of the people that I’ve worked with for so many years seemed like a fitting way to spend one of the last holidays of my career,” the eight-year sheriff and 27-year employee of the LCSO said the following morning. “And the thought that we were all working toward the common cause of seeking justice for Mr. Brentlinger made it at all worthwhile.”

Sheriff Smith, 53, retires today and incoming Sheriff Randy Dodds was sworn into office Friday by Judge Mark O’Connor at the Logan County Court Center. The new sheriff began his service at the LCSO as a road deputy in February 1991, a year after Sheriff Smith began working as a corrections officer for the agency.

