YEAR END: Downtown revitalization continues momentum into new year

Foot traffic in downtown Bellefontaine continued to increase in 2016 with the opening of several new retail businesses and ongoing work to develop upscale lofts and a new restaurant.

The bulk of the changes in 2016 were along west Columbus Avenue although a new diner opened inside the Main Street Marketplace and a new health food store opened on Main Street near Columbus Avenue.

• Developer Jason Duff, whose companies own the Marketplace and many of the buildings where new businesses are opening, unveiled the first of the Lofts 110 living spaces in conjunction with a new October event called the Pumpkin Walk that drew crowds downtown to shop and vote on pumpkin displays.

The luxury one- and two-bedroom urban apartments on the upper levels of the 110 S. Main St. building look out over the Logan County Courthouse.

Restaurant work begins

Workers began work last week to install a commercial kitchen inside the 120 W. Columbus Ave. building that has housed the Huber Buchenroth clothing store and other businesses over the years. “Jimmy” Hui Liu, who currently owns the House of Szechwan, bought the building in mid-2016 and plans to open a Japanese restaurant there in 2017. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

