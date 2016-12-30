Goslee hands off baton to Stewart

Local criminal cases are no longer stacking up as the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office has developed a culture of moving quickly to indict suspects.

Outgoing Logan County Prosecutor William T. Goslee, left, is congratulated by incoming Prosecutor Eric Stewart during Judge Goslee’s investiture ceremony as a common pleas judge last week. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

“When I took office 5 1⁄2 years ago, there was a 1 1⁄2-year backlog,” said William T. Goslee, who will be the Logan County Common Pleas judge Jan. 1. “There was this running list of cases that weren’t going anywhere and I said, ‘We can’t have this continue.’”

Working with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Eric Stewart and the rest of the office staff, Mr. Goslee now has the office presenting cases to grand juries within weeks of the original and sometimes within days of a criminal offense.

It is a culture Mr. Stewart intends to continue as the county’s new prosecutor.

“Myself and the staff bring a lot of experience to the office,” Mr. Stewart said. “We’ve been seeing larger case loads and we continue to find ways to handle the work.

