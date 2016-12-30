January is National Blood Donor Month to draw attention to the importance of giving blood.

The Community Blood Center says blood is needed approximately every two seconds to treat patients. Only 37 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood and less than 10 percent donate annually.

“We have to be constantly vigilant, and consistently recycle the blood types and blood products that may be needed at a moment’s notice,” said CBC Chief Operating Officer Jodi Minneman. We have collection goals to meet every day, no matter what obstacles we face. We count on our donors to help us overcome any challenge.”

To learn about blood donor requirements, visit www.givingblood.org, or call (800) 388-GIVE.

