26-year career comes to a close

Goslee readies for new role

Judge Mark S. O’Connor, right, and Judge William T. Goslee laugh Wednesday afternoon at Judge O’Connor’s retirement party in the Logan County Court Center. Judge O’Connor is stepping down after more than 26 years at the helm of the Logan County Common Pleas Court General Division and Judge Goslee will replace him, beginning Tuesday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

“As a judge you have to have a sort of gallows sense of humor.”

That’s one piece of judicial advice retiring Logan County Common Pleas Judge Mark S. O’Connor does not have to work too hard to impress upon his successor.

In fact, William T. Goslee’s first statement upon being sworn in as a common pleas judge last week was a joke about the gallows.

After acknowledging his family, friends and peers in the local legal community, Judge Goslee quoted Winston Churchill.

“But whenever I feel this way I always remember that if, instead of making a political speech, I was being hanged, the crowd would be twice as big,” he joked.

