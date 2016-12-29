Pilot uninjured in crash

A private pilot was not seriously injured Wednesday when his experimental plane crashed north of the runway.

An experimental plane sits in a plowed farm field north of the Bellefontaine Regional Airport runway after it was damaged in a Wednesday crash. Pilot Steve Sherrick of West Mansfield walked away from the crash. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Steve Sherrick of West Mansfield was able to walk away from his damaged plane, go across a plowed, muddy farm field and another 300 yards or so to the main terminal of the Bellefontaine Regional Airport, 3100 W. State Route 47, to report the 1:15 p.m. crash.

“He came into the lobby holding his muddy shoes in his hands and told me he just crashed,” said Matt Chamberlain, an employee of Midwest Corporate Air Inc., which operates the airport for the city.

