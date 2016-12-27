Where the rubber meets the road

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today through the end of the year we will look back and highlight what we consider to be some of the top news stories of 2016 in Logan County.

U.S. 33 becomes proving ground for autonomous vehicle testing

Since the first railroad tracks were laid through the Midwest, Logan County has been a hub of transportation-related activity and a 2016 announcement marked a continuation of that heritage.

Specifically, the Transportation Research Center at East Liberty will become the western terminus of the U.S. Route 33 Smart Mobility Corridor — a 35-mile stretch of highway along which testing on autonomous vehicles will be conducted.

The November announcement came several months after Columbus landed a $50 million smart city grant and $90 million in additional support from corporations such as Honda and entities such as The Ohio State University.

The money will be used to develop a city where “everything is going to talk to everything” and to develop autonomous highway technology along the U.S. Route 33 corridor, Columbus 2020’s Chief Economic Officer Ken McDonald said at the annual Logan County Community Improvement Corporation meeting.

“It will become a laboratory for developing smart city technology,” Mr. McDonald said. “We’re going to be talked about across the nation and around the world.

