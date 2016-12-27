Fire damages Ward Street residence

A Christmas Day fire damaged a Ward Street residence and left a family of four without a home.

A Christmas Day fire damaged the residence at 216 Ward St. and left a family of four homeless. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Brandy Durnell, her boyfriend and her two children were visiting relatives in West Mansfield when a neighbor to the 216 Ward St. two-story structure reported the fire around 1:55 p.m.

The fire damaged the first floor and traveled up the balloon wood frame into the attic, Bellefontaine Fire Chief Andy Fissel reports. The second floor sustained water and smoke damage.

Bellefontaine responded with two engines, a squad and utility truck, while West Liberty and Huntsville fire departments provided mutual aid with additional equipment and personnel.

Investigators continue to work on how the fire started, Chief Fissel said.

They estimate the residence owned by Roscelle Clark sustained $40,000 damage.

Siding on 212 Ward St. was damaged by the excessive heat from the fire. That loss was estimated at $500.