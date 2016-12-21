YEAR END: ‘A home where healing can begin’

Soteria House opens for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today through the end of the year we will look back and highlight what we consider to be some of the top news stories of 2016 in Logan County.

Many hands played a role in the successful opening this spring of a new shelter in Logan County for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and since then, a number of clients have received assistance getting back on their feet at the facility and moving forward with healing in their lives.

In April, the local safe haven — the Soteria House — was celebrated during a grand opening event, and in October, officials from the New Directions of Consolidated Care Inc. also provided updates about the shelter during the annual Logan County Domestic Violence Awareness Day Ceremony.

The shelter named “Soteria” for the Greek goddess or spirit of safety and salvation, deliverance and preservation from harm, was made possible through a $416,676 in Victims of Crime Act Grant received by the New Directions in October 2015 through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office’s Expanding Services and Empowering Victims Initiative.

Locally, an additional $20,000 has been provided to the shelter from the United Way of Logan County to cover unallowable costs through the VOCA grant.

Jeannie Dempster, second from the right, and Debbie Brownlee from New Directions of Consolidated Care Inc. join together to cut a ceremonial ribbon for an April grand opening celebration for the county’s new domestic violence shelter, the Soteria House. The ceremony was hosted at Union Station, 613 Hamilton St., because of the confidential location of the shelter. (PHOTO | EXAMINER FILE)

Hope Duran manages the day-to-day operations of the five-bedroom, 15-bed house at an address that is kept confidential to protect the safety of its clients. She said at the October awareness day event that while some individuals had questioned whether Logan County really needs this type of shelter, her experience has shown that it very much is meeting a huge need.

“We were filled by the end of the first week we were open, and we’re currently full right now,” she said. “So far, we’ve served 22 women and 19 children. We also can serve men as well who are fleeing these kinds of situations.”

Also at the Soteria House, a case manager, legal advocate, two night staff and two weekend staff also are available to work with the clients, and it supplies food, clothing and personal items and direct intervention through a 24-hour crisis line.

The employees already have observed such a transformation of lives through the entire process, Ms. Duran said.

“When these individuals first come in, they’re so broken and are grieving the loss of their family unit. The kids don’t know what to think and why they’re there. The kids have seen their moms get beat and beat down.

“Then you see them start to change, and it’s so humbling to be a part of. We’re giving them a lifeline, and building relationships with the families.”

At the grand opening event, Debbie Brownlee, shelter program director, noted that agency representatives took the time to scout the perfect location for the shelter, which must be a rented property, according to grant requirements.

“Our house is not an institution; it is beautiful and it is very special to the six people who are living there right now. It’s been a busy last couple of months to make this happen, but we can hardly believe it’s a reality right now.”

“We are beyond words excited for this place; it is a home where healing can begin,” fellow speaker and municipal court victim witness Lucretia Grogan agreed.

The Logan County community also has welcomed the new shelter with open arms, providing support in many different forms to individuals and their children who have fled from their abusers, New Directions staff said.

Some of the support has come in the form of comforting items, like 25 quilts donated by Bellefontaine First Church of God members that shelter clients get to keep when they move into their own homes.

Other contributions have included supplies of toiletries and practical items donated by other area churches, the Bellefontaine Rotary Club, employees of NEX and many other generous individuals and organizations. Clothing drives conducted at Goody’s also collected approximately $13,000 worth of clothing items to benefit shelter residents.

In fact, the cumulative value of the donations, local grants and in-kind work has added up to $80,000 this year, which satisfies the requirements of the shelter’s state grant, Ms. Brownlee explained at the October Day of Hope ceremony.

“We feel very blessed to have such generous and kind people living in our community who are looking out for us and are going out of their way to meet our needs,” she said.

Local law enforcement can help direct victims in crisis situations to Soteria House representatives to begin the admission process. There also is a local crisis line available at (877) 394-1046.

The Logan County New Directions office, 1855 W. State Route 47, can be reached at 593-5777.