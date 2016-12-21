Indian Lake traffic study a start for long-term planning

Weekend traffic counts at eight locations around Indian Lake typically exceeded previous official counts, according to a 50-page draft study of the region released Tuesday.

Heat signature graphics show the prevalence of crashes along roads in the Indian Lake region as part of 50-page draft study looking traffic flow and safety issues for the tourism destination. (GRAPHIC | INDIAN LAKE TRAFFIC STUDY)

Of four targeted intersections studied for turning movement problems, only one warrants a closer look for a major improvement project, the study’s authors say.

Dave Gulden, director of the Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission, chaired a morning meeting at the Russells Point Municipal Building with around two dozen civic leaders from Indian Lake and the county.

He, along with Logan County Engineer Scott Coleman and Ana Ramirez, director of long range planning and engineering for the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, emphasized a final document, which is about two months out, will not provide a definitive solution for handling tourism traffic around the lake.

It will provide empirical data that can be a starting point for discussion and further studies.

Ms. Ramirez said, in general, the road system in and around Indian Lake is sufficient to handle traffic now and in the foreseeable future.

Rather than focusing on large road projects, the community should consider smaller projects such as turn lanes at intersections and new developments; localized funding of better signs to direct visitors to boat docks, campgrounds and other attractions; or alternative transportation pathways for pedestrian, bicycle and golf cart traffic.

Expanding on the idea of a pathway, she said it may take several years of projects to achieve the goal of encompassing the lake and linking to the Simon Kenton Bike Path in Bellefontaine. “You have to start looking at buildable pieces and then seek out funding sources,” Ms. Ramirez said.

Mr. Coleman said, “We have the numbers now and we can use those numbers to come up with localized solutions.

“There are a lot of small steps we can take. We may not get the funding for major intersection improvement, but there are ways to funds smaller projects.”

With MVRPC’s guidance, the LUC move ahead with a traffic count and intersection study on two weekends, both the third weekends of July and August.

The goal was to avoid special events or holiday weekends. It also aimed to capture weekend traffic from Friday through Sunday.

TEC Engineering Inc. was hired to handle the collection and develop the report.

Traffic counts at eight bidirectional collection points ranged from 2,252 vehicles per day to 10,172 vehicles.

