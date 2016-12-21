WL-S board approves administrative contracts

West Liberty-Salem school board in a regular meeting Tuesday approved two new contracts for its front office staff, authorized purchase of a used school bus and accepted a health and wellness grant aimed to keep students drug free.

Dan Shover was accepted by the school board as the new “maintenance, custodial and building operations supervisor.” His three-year contract is effective no later than Jan. 3, 2017, and runs through June 30, 2019. The 260-day contract pays Mr. Shover $54,359.89 per year.

The school board also filled its vacant assistant to the treasurer position. Nancy Ruth Pennington begins her two-year contract Jan. 9. She will be paid at a daily rate of $144.40 per day, according to information presented to the board.

The board also approved the purchase of a 2004 Bluebird 72-passenger school bus from Mechanicsburg schools at a cost of $4,500.

“This purchase will provide the district with a low-cost, reliable sub bus necessary for the transportation of students when maintenance or repairs are required on our regular bus fleet,” according to the board agenda.

