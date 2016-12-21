Riverside treasurer resigns, citing issue with board

Scholarship fund established in memory of Mohrs

Riverside Board of Education members accepted at their Tuesday evening meeting the resignation of Treasurer Lucas Ratliff, and also conducted interviews with three treasurer candidates during a 3 1/2 hour executive session prior to the meeting.

Mr. Ratliff, whose resignation is effective Jan. 5, has worked in the district for one year. He has accepted a position as assistant treasurer for Upper Arlington Schools, Superintendent Scott Mann said.

While the treasurer was not in attendance at the board meeting, he provided a copy of his resignation letter, dated Dec. 15, to the Examiner.

“While my decision was by no means an easy one, it is with both sadness and frustration that I submit my resignation in the best interest of the Board of Education and myself,” he wrote. “Since the day I was hired I have been extremely proud to call myself a Pirate and be a part of this administrative team.

“Mr. Mann and the Treasurer’s office staff have been nothing short of amazing to work with. I have no doubts that Riverside has moved forward over the past year under Mr. Mann’s leadership. As I’m sure you are aware, the relationship between a Superintendent and Treasurer is often a good indication of the direction any school district is heading in.”

He thanked the board members for their time commitment to the district and community, but addressed the board with a concern in his letter.

“I would also like to challenge at least one of you to ask yourself if you are what is best for that same District and community. A time commitment alone does not make you an effective member of the Board nor does it mean you promote progress and growth for our staff and students.

“If you believe you are what is best, then I encourage you to educate yourself on the role of an effective Board member and how that member should interact with staff and other members of the district administrative team.”

Following a second executive session to discuss the treasurer candidates after the regular meeting, members set a special meeting for 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, to hire a new treasurer. The board noted that the early morning meeting was set for that time before the members go to work.

In other matters, the board accepted a donation in the amount of $102,000 from Riverside High School graduate Cheri Wilson on behalf of the her parents, DeGraff High School graduates Bill and Esther Mohr, to establish the Bill and Esther Mohr Scholarship Fund.

