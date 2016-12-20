YEAR END: NSX makes 2016 debut

Honda’s engineering tour de force, the Acura NSX, made its production debut in 2016 about two years after the automaker’s first deadline.

Originally, Honda wanted to unveil the only supercar built in the U.S. as a 2015 model, but changes to the power train which included a new engine and layout delayed refinement of the production processes at the Performance Manufacturing Center near the Marysville Auto Plant.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today through the end of the year we will look back and highlight what we consider to be some of the top news stories of 2016 in Logan CountyHonda showed off the plant to the world press in March, and by May, the first production model rolled off the line.

Model 001 was sold to Rick Hendrick for his winning $1.2 million bid at a charitable auction.The chairman of Hendrick Auto Group was present for the ceremony. His company operates Acura and Honda dealerships as well as the successful Hendrick Motorsports.

PMC also produces the track-only NSX GT3 race car.

The automaker’s sole home of Acura’s NSX supercar is less frenetic with an aura of a race car shop on steroids.

Details such as engine fitting and body panel alignment are hyper important as customers will be paying $157,000 to $202,000 for the 574-horsepower machine.

Earlier this year, Honda and Acura hosted media from around the world for plant tours over four days. It was an opportunity to showcase the precision and new technology used to build the NSX.

Rick Hendrick, the owner of 2017 Acura NSX 001, speaks during the May line off of the U.S.- designed, engineered and produced supercar at the Performance Manufacturing Center. Mr. Hendrick paid $1.2 million at an auction to own the first production NSX. All proceeds from the auction went to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and Camp Southern Ground. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

