Indian Lake discusses school-to-career paths

Superintendent’s salary raised

The Indian Lake Board of Education got an update Monday on efforts to get students on track for real world jobs during a monthly meeting that also included a raise for Superintendent Pat O’Donnell.

“Most of what we’ve been doing in schools is getting kids ready for college, but what we’ve been hearing from industry is that we need to get kids ready for careers,” Mr. O’Donnell said before playing a video administrators plan to show to incoming freshman taking their first steps on their career paths.

