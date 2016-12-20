Personnel contracts, ski club approved

Benjamin Logan Schools’ board approved a handful of personnel matters Monday during its final meeting of the calendar year.

A resignation for the purpose of retirement was approved for Sarah Cunningham, custodian, effective Jan. 31. A resignation from Rachel Ruetty, sixth-grade intervention specialist, was also accepted effective Jan. 13 for personal reasons.

A resolution was approved granting family medical leave of absence for Christy Fout, retroactive to Dec. 7 through the end of the school year. Her resignation from the supplemental position of assistant musical director also was approved.

