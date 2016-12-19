ENFORCING GOOD TIDINGS

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Auxiliary, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Russells Point Police Department took six children shopping from the schools throughout Logan County during the annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday afternoon at Wal-Mart. The Fraternal Order of Police and the Logan County Sheriff’s Auxiliary fund the approximately $1,500 shopping spree with additional money raised from some of the decorated trees sold at Heartland of Bellefontaine’s annual Christmas tree auction. ABOVE: Gage Pattison, 6, of Bellefontaine, expresses his disbelief when Bellefontaine police detective Dwight Salyer says he doesn’t know how the cartoon characters Foxy and Freddy. Also shopping the toy aisles are, left, Ohio State Highway Patrolman Ryan Stanley and Josh Rich, 9, of Ben Logan, and Russells Point police officer Warren Ellis and Brandon Haney, 11, of Indian Lake.

Blaze Perry, 8, of Riverside, tries to decide what gift he wants to get next as auxiliary deputies Jean Stanfield, left, and Jacki Anderson look at his list in the electronics department.

Bellefontaine police officer Greg VanBuskirk looks on as 11-year-old Bellefontaine Intermediate fifth-grader Evan Richardson looks at one of the gifts he bought and store employees wrap the gifts. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)