AGC associates deliver 856 pounds of food, 220 toys

Local families in need will have nearly half a ton of extra food this year and more than 200 extra toys for children to open with a first time donation from a charitable corporate citizen.

Jarod Davies of AGC Automotive Glass said he pitched the idea of a Christmas food and toy drive to Kasey Kerns, Jen Faber and other co-workers in the company’s human resources department and it came together quickly.

Kasey Kerns of AGC Automotive Glass gets a hand from Lutheran Community Services pantry manager Brandon Wickline carrying a large box of toys into the pantry on Friday afternoon as AGC human resources associate Jarod Davies approaches with bags of food. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

“I just had this idea about two weeks ago,” he said, noting that he is relatively new to the area. “I didn’t know where to take it, but then someone said this is the place (Lutheran Community Services) and it’s only about a mile from the plant.

“We put out a notification on the monitors, sent out mass emails and talked to people on the floor,” he said. “We were able to get all this stuff in a short time span.”

The human resources office accepted donations over the two-week period and collected 1,079 food items totaling 856.6 pounds, Mr. Davies said. There were also 220 toys donated.

The items will be distributed next week during LCS’ annual food distribution on Tuesday and toy distribution on Thursday. Families register in advance for the service and volunteers and staff help package the food products and wrap the presents appropriate for the age and wants of the individual children.

Mr. Davies said he hopes to build on employees generosity and organize an even more impressive effort next year.

“Knowing that families won’t go hungry and there are all these toys for the kids is an awesome feeling,” he said. “We plan to do it again next year with a little more planning.”

Mr. Davies, Ms. Kerns and Ms. Faber were assisted in delivering the goods by associates Shari Allen, Gregg Dement, Teanda Lotts, Patti Osborne, Belinda McNutt and Mary Spence.