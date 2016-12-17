Sunshine for volunteers

Bellefontaine Elementary School student Rylee Williams, right, serves a drink to a school volunteer Friday during a volunteer appreciation luncheon hosted by the school’s Sunshine Club in the school library. The pupils served food and drinks to about 20 classroom volunteers, and utilized the building’s Leader in Me funds to purchase the pasta lunch from Fazoli’s. They also enlisted the help of the Tasty Treats Club to make desserts and the Celebration Club to create cards and Christmas decorations for the party. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)