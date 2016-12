Angels sing during a rehearsal this week for Calvary Baptist Church’s The Christmas Adventure! walking tour, which is presented at 6:15 and 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at the 1140 Rush Ave. church. Attendees are taken on a tour of the birth of Christ and Christmas story, concluding with this celebration in heaven. Make reservations at www.calvarybellefontaine.org or (937) 599-4775. (PHOTO | CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH(