District researching drug testing policy for students

Ridgemont Schools Superintendent Emmy Beeson shared at the Thursday evening board of education meeting that she and her administrative team have begun to investigate policy and procedures for implementing random drug testing for student athletes and possibly student drivers as well.

While the research is still in the beginning stage, the board was supportive of the concept, officials said in a release.

Mrs. Beeson shared information from the Effectiveness of Mandatory, Random Student Drug Testing Executive Summary from the National Center for Education Evaluation and Regional Assistance. The study indicates that while student beliefs about drug use do not seem to be affected by mandatory random testing, research indicates a reduction of drug use by students in schools where mandatory random testing was in place.

The board will continue to discuss this topic. Parents or community members who would like to express their input are encouraged to contact Mrs. Beeson at (937) 354-2441 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

