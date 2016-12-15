Christmas blessings

BHS students organize clothing, gift giveaway

HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Bellefontaine High School student Dashae Rogan hands a gift item to Dick Smith while Jodi Sellars, at the right, looks on Wednesday evening during a Christmas giveaway event hosted by BHS students at Our Daily Bread, 223 Oakland Square. ABOVE: Landon Adkins checks out a ping pong and air hockey table that he won Wednesday evening through a raffle at the event. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Sometimes the simplest gifts can made a life-altering impact, as individuals who stopped by a Christmas gift event hosted by a class of Bellefontaine High School students at Our Daily Bread attested Wednesday evening.

City resident Jodi Sellars touched a furry scarf that she had draped around her neck that she received while also partaking of a meal at the 223 Oakland Square facility.

“It’s such a blessing; we are most grateful to the students,” she said.

“They don’t know how much this scarf means to me. I have esophagus cancer, and this will allow me to cover up my neck. I’m about to begin radical chemotherapy treatment soon.

“It’s also a very warm scarf on such a cold day.”

Fellow Bellefontaine resident Becky Fulmer noted that she is anemic and always cold, so a new winter coat she received Wednesday also is a heart-felt gesture.

“I just love my new coat,” she said. “These kids have really blessed us.”

