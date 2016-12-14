Native brewing

Downtown gets new coffee shop

The Native Coffee Co., located at 200 W. Columbus Ave., opened Tuesday under the ownership of Brian Osterfeld and Mandy Benton, right, and the day-to-day management of Logan County native Braydon Campbell. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

A local native is bringing the skills he learned as a barista back to Bellefontaine with the opening of a new coffee shop in downtown.

The Native Coffee Co., located at 200 W. Columbus Ave. on the corner of west Columbus and Detroit Street, opened for business Tuesday morning and the owners and manager say they are trying out a variety of hours and menu offerings before deciding on the final format of the business.

But the backbone will be quality coffee, they say.

“We’ve been in Bellefontaine a few months now and we’re passionate about good coffee and have been hearing there is a need for another coffee option,” owner Mandy Benton said.

