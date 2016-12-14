Council wraps up year, looks to 2017

Administration pressed by Hadley on BellePines sidewalk issue

Frustrated that the city has yet to force property owners on Belle Pine Court to put in sidewalks, Bellefontaine Councilman Allen Hadley adamantly asked the administration to act.

“I think we need to have everyone on that cul-de-sac put in sidewalks,” he said to City Engineer Tim Notestine. “It’s not fair to require it of one owner and not the others.

“I don’t want to wait another year and be back here with no sidewalks in place.”

He echoed sentiments expressed earlier by neighbor Rick Jordan and Vera Kuaile.

The Red Pines residents said the four or so obstinate property owners should be required to put in sidewalks.

