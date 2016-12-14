Council wraps up year, looks to 2017
- Written by JOEL E. MAST
Bellefontaine City Council members wrapped up 2016, passing seven ordinances on second and final readings and another on a first and final reading.
Administration pressed by Hadley on BellePines sidewalk issue
Frustrated that the city has yet to force property owners on Belle Pine Court to put in sidewalks, Bellefontaine Councilman Allen Hadley adamantly asked the administration to act.
“I think we need to have everyone on that cul-de-sac put in sidewalks,” he said to City Engineer Tim Notestine. “It’s not fair to require it of one owner and not the others.
“I don’t want to wait another year and be back here with no sidewalks in place.”
He echoed sentiments expressed earlier by neighbor Rick Jordan and Vera Kuaile.
The Red Pines residents said the four or so obstinate property owners should be required to put in sidewalks.
Barring an emergency, the council will not meet again until 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 as members voted to vacate the regular meeting scheduled for Dec. 27.
A temporary budget was among the second-reading adoptions.
The $8.39 million general fund measure is up slightly from the last temporary budget which was $8.25 million. Police, fire and administrative services are included in the general fund.
Overall, the temporary package accounts for $24.76 million in all city accounts, including special revenues funds and enterprise funds.
It is up about $600,000 over the 2016 temporary budget.
Under state law, the city has to have permanent budget in place by the end of March.
